5 Notable Father and Son Pairs in Premier League History

There have been several father and son duos who have graced the Premier League, and this number could potentially increase with recent transfer rumors. Bournemouth recently acquired Justin Kluivert, son of former Newcastle forward Patrick Kluivert, while Brentford’s B side announced the signing of David Beckham’s son, Romeo Beckham, from Inter Miami after an impressive loan spell.

As the next generation strives to establish their own legacy in the Premier League, let’s take a look back at some of the most famous father and son combinations that have made their mark in the division.

5. Peter and Kasper Schmeichel

Considered one of the most successful father-son duos in Premier League history, Peter and Kasper Schmeichel amassed a total of 594 appearances in the division and kept 210 clean sheets. Peter, known as ‘The Great Dane,’ had an illustrious eight-season tenure at Manchester United, where he won five league titles, three FA Cups, and the Champions League. He captained the team to a historic treble in 1998/99 and remains the only goalkeeper to have won the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Kasper, following in his father’s footsteps, emerged from Manchester City’s academy and went on to make 479 appearances for Leicester City. He played a crucial role in Leicester’s remarkable Premier League triumph in 2015/16 and has since lifted the FA Cup with the Foxes.

4. Steve and Alex Bruce

Steve Bruce, a stalwart of the Premier League for three decades, enjoyed success both as a player at Manchester United and as a manager in the top flight. He was a three-time league title winner during his nine seasons at Manchester United, and his late brace in the 1992/93 season helped secure their first top-flight crown in over 20 years. Alex Bruce, Steve’s son, followed in his father’s footsteps as a center-back.

While his career was primarily spent in the Championship, he made 48 top-flight appearances under his father’s management at Birmingham City and Hull City. Alex achieved the unique distinction of representing both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland at international level.

3. Ian Wright and Shaun Wright-Phillips

Ian Wright, an iconic figure at Arsenal, rose from non-league football to become the Gunners’ all-time leading goalscorer. During his time at Arsenal, Wright won five major trophies, including the Premier League title in the 1997/98 season. His son, Shaun Wright-Phillips, also had a successful career in the Premier League.

After progressing through Manchester City’s youth system, he won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2005/06. Shaun made 315 Premier League appearances and earned 36 caps for England. Ian’s other son, Bradley Wright-Phillips, also had a brief stint in the Premier League before finding success in MLS.

2. Paul and Tom Ince

Paul Ince was an influential midfielder for Manchester United, helping the club win back-to-back Premier League titles in 1992/93 and 1993/94. He was known for his box-to-box style and was included in the PFA Team of the Year for three consecutive seasons.

His son, Tom Ince, progressed through Liverpool’s academy but found limited opportunities in the Premier League. He made 48 top-flight appearances during spells at Crystal Palace, Hull City, and Huddersfield Town.

1. Alf-Inge and Erling Haaland

Alf-Inge Haaland made a name for himself in the Premier League, representing clubs such as Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, and Manchester City. Although he had a memorable altercation with Roy Keane, his career was hindered by persistent knee issues. However, his son Erling Haaland has emerged as one of the world’s top talents.

After impressive spells at Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, Erling joined Manchester City and had a record-breaking debut season. He scored 36 league goals, setting a new Premier League record, and helped his team secure the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League titles.

