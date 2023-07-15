5 Liverpool players with points to prove during pre-season

Almost all of Jurgen Klopp’s squad have made their way back to Kirkby this week, with certain players requiring a faster start than others.

Liverpool has resumed operations, specifically at the AXA Training Centre, as pre-season training commenced earlier this week. Due to their recent international commitments, players are gradually making their return. Notably, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, having participated in England’s victorious campaign at the Under-21s European Championship, are yet to join the squad as the tournament concluded just this past Saturday night.

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp anticipates having a predominantly complete squad for their upcoming German training camp, in preparation for their first friendly match against Karlsruher next Wednesday. Although Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge is over a month away, it is evident that numerous players will be eager to make a strong impression during the pre-season period.

Undoubtedly, following a challenging season where Liverpool fell short of qualifying for the Champions League, a considerable number of players have a great deal to demonstrate ahead of the commencement of the 2023-24 campaign on August 13th.

5. Joe Gomez

This summer holds significant importance for Joe Gomez as he navigates a crucial season that could determine the course of his Liverpool career. Once regarded as the ideal partner for Virgil van Dijk, Gomez has now slipped down the pecking order among central defenders. In fact, he only made a solitary appearance in the last 10 matches of the 2022-23 Premier League season, and that too in the inconsequential 4-4 draw against Southampton on the final day.

Gomez’s persistent struggle with injuries has been his major obstacle. However, when fully fit, he demonstrates his worth as a mobile center-back who can also adeptly cover the right-back position. Such versatility theoretically aligns him perfectly with Klopp’s preferred style of play, especially considering Trent Alexander-Arnold’s increasingly offensive role in recent times.

Now, the question arises as to whether Gomez would benefit from a departure from Anfield, especially with the anticipation of Ibrahima Konate partnering with Van Dijk in the heart of Liverpool’s defense. As a result, whether Gomez aims to grab Klopp’s attention or attract interest from other clubs, it is certain that he will be driven to make a lasting impression during the pre-season period.

4. Joel Matip

Joel Matip undeniably holds immense popularity within both the Liverpool squad and among the supporters. However, he finds himself in a somewhat similar situation to that of Gomez. Once again, injuries have been a recurring issue, and even when fully fit, Matip only managed to participate in seven Premier League matches during the latter half of the previous season.

Next month, Matip will turn 32, leaving his future at Anfield uncertain as the new season approaches. With one year remaining on his contract and a lengthy history of minor injuries and ailments, Liverpool would undoubtedly carefully consider any offer that comes their way. Nevertheless, Matip’s primary focus at the moment is to diligently prepare himself for the upcoming campaign and achieve the best possible physical condition.

3. Fabinho

Liverpool had foreseen the possibility of certain key players experiencing a hangover after their historic quadruple bid in the 2021-22 season. It was expected that both mental and physical fatigue would be inevitable following the immense effort and subsequent disappointment of narrowly missing out on both the Premier League and Champions League titles.

However, what took Liverpool by surprise was the significant dip in form from Fabinho. This was particularly challenging for the team, considering their reliance on the Brazilian midfielder to provide a solid shield in front of the defense. His lackluster performances exposed vulnerabilities within the backline.

Hence, the pressing question now arises: Was last season indicative of Fabinho’s irreversible decline, or can he regain his peak form in the upcoming 2023-24 season? The forthcoming season is anticipated to provide valuable insights and serve as a useful indicator in answering this question.

2. Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson possesses an unwavering determination when faced with challenges. His remarkable resilience is evident in his continued presence at Liverpool, now even leading the team as captain, despite a difficult start to his Anfield career. He hasn’t lost his ability to defy his critics, as demonstrated by his influential role in England’s journey to the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

However, he now faces a significant test with the arrival of summer signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, who are expected to seamlessly integrate into Liverpool’s three-man midfield. It is important to note that both players will be given time to adapt and settle into the squad. Klopp emphasized that Szoboszlai, in particular, will not be burdened with immediate pressure to deliver world-class performances.

Nevertheless, it remains a fact that the two new additions are projected to flank Fabinho in the midfield setup. Therefore, for Jordan Henderson, it becomes essential to reaffirm his quality and exhibit his leadership skills in order to secure the starting role as the defensive midfielder or even potentially contend for one of the No.8 positions. Pre-season presents an opportune platform for him to begin asserting his case and making a strong bid for inclusion in the starting lineup.

1. Darwin Nunez

No Liverpool player will face more intense scrutiny during pre-season than Darwin Nunez, the club’s high-profile signing from Benfica last summer. Nunez ended last season as Liverpool’s second-highest scorer with an impressive tally of 15 goals across all competitions, showcasing his ability to create opportunities for his teammates as well.

However, towards the latter part of the season, Nunez spent a significant amount of time on the bench. Consequently, it is impossible to overlook the fact that his first year at Liverpool raised more questions than it provided answers. This upcoming season will be characterized by fierce competition for attacking positions, especially with Luis Diaz returning to full fitness. Therefore, the pressure is considerably high on Nunez to demonstrate precisely why Liverpool was willing to invest an initial fee of £64 million ($82m) for his talents.

Without a doubt, one thing is certain: the typical challenges of adapting to a new country and a limited command of the English language will not be seen as valid justifications for any dip in performance during Darwin Nunez’s second season with Liverpool.

