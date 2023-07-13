5 Iconic La Liga Kits of All Time

Every summer, La Liga clubs unveil their new jerseys, but only a select few achieve legendary status. Let’s take a look at five of the best jerseys that have left an indelible mark on the history of the league.

5. FC Barcelona, 2015/16

FC Barcelona introduced an eye-catching jersey with horizontal hoops for the 2015/16 season. This iconic kit witnessed some of the club’s most memorable moments and remains one of the most iconic kits in La Liga history.

4. Athletic Club, 2004/05

Known for their iconic vertical stripes, Athletic Club took a unique approach with their 2004/05 jersey. Commissioned to commemorate the club’s European qualification, the shirt was designed by Bilbao-born artist Dario Urzay. The kit, often referred to as the “ketchup kit,” featured a modern splatter effect design and remains one of the standout jerseys in La Liga.

3. Atletico Madrid, 1995/96

Atletico Madrid’s 1995/96 kit holds a special place in the hearts of fans as it symbolizes the club’s greatest season in history. The strip featured thick block stripes in the club’s red and white colours, with blue trim and all-blue shorts.

2. Real Madrid, 2001/02

Real Madrid’s 2001/02 kit is forever linked to Zinedine Zidane’s spectacular goal in the Champions League final. The club marked its centenary that season with an elegant all-white jersey, devoid of sponsors except for the club’s website.

1. Rayo Vallecano, Every Year

Rayo Vallecano’s kit is a perennial classic, featuring a prominent red sash across the front. The club has become synonymous with this distinctive design, which first appeared in 1949. Rayo Vallecano stands out wherever they go, and the sash has become an iconic symbol of the club, adorning their stadium, crest, and even most of their away kits.

