NEWS

5 Governors who have vehemently kicked against the new monetary policy by the Buhari administration

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In this article, we will take a look at five Governors that have vehemently kicked against the new monetary policy by the Buhari administration.

Nasir El-Rufai.

According to news published by Daily Post paper, the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-Rufai has described that what was approved by President Muhammadu was different from what the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, did regarding the redesigning and swapping of the currency. According to another news published by the Daily Trust paper, the Governor of Kaduna state is against the new monetary policy by the Buhari administration.

Ganduje.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State was one of the five governors to against the new monetary policy by the Buhari administration. According to news published by BBC Hausa, Ganduje has warned that commercial banks operating in Kano state that he may take serious action if they keep turning back depositors of the old N500 and N1,000 notes. In all indications, Umar Gandje is against the new monetary policy by the Buhari administration.

Yahaya Bello.

Governor Yahaya Bello was one of the three State governors who had sued the federal government at the Supreme Court, seeking to halt the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Naira redesign policy. According to news published by Daily Post paper, Yahaya Bello have vehemently kicked against the new monetary policy by the President Buhari administration.

Governor of Zamfara state and Jigawa have rejected the new monetary policy by the President Buhari administration.

SnMedia (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Atiku an opportunist, seeks to capitalise on naira crisis – Sowore, Banks Burnt As Protest Rocks Sagamu Area

8 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Sani Slams Akeredolu Over Naira Comment, LP Begs Nigerians To Resist Vote Buyers

12 mins ago

Affiliation Urges President Muhammad Buhari To Declare State Of Emergency In Kaduna

14 mins ago

Electorate Battle Naira, Fuel Pains Ahead Of Saturday Polls

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button