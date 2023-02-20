5 Governors who have vehemently kicked against the new monetary policy by the Buhari administration

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In this article, we will take a look at five Governors that have vehemently kicked against the new monetary policy by the Buhari administration.

Nasir El-Rufai.

According to news published by Daily Post paper, the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-Rufai has described that what was approved by President Muhammadu was different from what the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, did regarding the redesigning and swapping of the currency. According to another news published by the Daily Trust paper, the Governor of Kaduna state is against the new monetary policy by the Buhari administration.

Ganduje.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State was one of the five governors to against the new monetary policy by the Buhari administration. According to news published by BBC Hausa, Ganduje has warned that commercial banks operating in Kano state that he may take serious action if they keep turning back depositors of the old N500 and N1,000 notes. In all indications, Umar Gandje is against the new monetary policy by the Buhari administration.

Yahaya Bello.

Governor Yahaya Bello was one of the three State governors who had sued the federal government at the Supreme Court, seeking to halt the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Naira redesign policy. According to news published by Daily Post paper, Yahaya Bello have vehemently kicked against the new monetary policy by the President Buhari administration.

Governor of Zamfara state and Jigawa have rejected the new monetary policy by the President Buhari administration.

