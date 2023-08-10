5 favourites for the European Golden Shoe this season (2023-24)

The European Golden Shoe, a prestigious award that recognises the top goal-scorer across Europe’s domestic leagues, is a coveted honour that reflects a player’s exceptional scoring prowess and contribution to their team’s success. As the 2023–24 season unfolds, the race for the Golden Shoe promises to be captivating, with a pool of exceptional talent vying for the top spot. Let’s take a closer look at the top five favourites for this esteemed accolade.

5. Goncalo Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Goncalo Ramos, on loan at Paris Saint-Germain from Benfica with an obligation to buy, makes the list with his reputation as a clinical finisher. His ability to find the back of the net consistently has earned him attention on the European stage. As he adapts to the demands of a new league and environment, Ramos has the potential to become a dark horse in the race for the Golden Shoe.

4. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski, a name synonymous with goal-scoring excellence, finds himself at Barcelona. The Polish striker’s predatory instincts, positioning, and finishing prowess have propelled him to the top ranks of goal scorers. Lewandowski’s track record suggests that he can challenge for the Golden Shoe even in a new setting.

3. Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Victor Osimhen has been making waves in Serie A with Napoli. The Nigerian striker’s explosive pace, agility, and goal-scoring ability have made him a formidable force. Osimhen’s knack for finding the net and his contributions to Napoli’s attacking play make him a strong contender for the European Golden Shoe.

2. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane, now plying his trade at Tottenham Hotspur, is a proven goal-scorer with an innate ability to find space and convert chances. His all-around offensive skills, including his playmaking ability, add another dimension to his game. Kane’s determination to compete at the highest level and his consistency in finding the net put him among the frontrunners for the Golden Shoe.

1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland, donning the Manchester City jersey, stands as the top favourite for the European Golden Shoe. The Norwegian sensation’s towering presence, speed, and clinical finishing have propelled him to the upper echelons of world football. With a prolific goal-scoring record and an insatiable hunger for success, Haaland’s combination of attributes makes him a standout candidate to claim the prestigious award.

