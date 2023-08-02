5 EPL Football Personalities (Players and Managers) Who Have Statues Built in Their Honour

Football is a sport that remembers. What does this mean? It means that when a manager or a player achieves great success with a particular club, the club, and its fans always remember the player or the manager. In some cases, football clubs go as far as immortalizing that player or manager by building a statue in their honour. In recent memory, some football personalities have enjoyed this privilege.

Another legendary manager has been honoured with a statue. Five days ago, Arsenal announced that they had built a statue at the Etihad Stadium in honour of their former manager, Arsene Wenger. The French manager won the English Premier League three times, the FA Cup seven times, and also helped Arsenal qualify for the Champions League for 20 consecutive seasons. Arsene Wenger joined the club in 1996 and left the club in 2018.

Arsene Wenger is most famous for leading Arsenal to the English Premier League title with an unbeaten run in 2004, a feat that had never been achieved before then and hasn’t been repeated since.

Sir Alex Ferguson is another legendary manager who has a statue in his honour. The legendary Manchester United manager won two Champions League titles and 13 English Premier League titles with the club during his 26 years stay at the club. He won an incredible 38 trophies in total in his time with the club.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s statue was unveiled at Old Trafford in 2011 to celebrate his then 25 years stay at the club.

Manchester City has statues outside the Etihad Stadium to honour two of the club’s legends. Sergio Aguero and David Silva are two of the greatest players in the history of Manchester City and both players have statues in their honour outside the club’s stadium.

Arsenal’s legend, Thierry Henry also has a statue in his honour at the Emirates Stadium. The legendary French attacker is the club’s all-time goalscorer. He spent nine years at the club across two spells.

