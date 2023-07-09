5 causes that can stop you from getting pregnant

According to MayoClinic, When you’re ready to start a family but can’t get pregnant, it’s hard and scary. Even if you’ve tried all the tried-and-true ways to increase your chances, like having frequent sexual activity during your fertile time, taking your temperature every morning, and using an ovulation tracker and predictor kit.Both getting pregnant and staying pregnant until the baby is born are hard things to do. During these procedures, there are a lot of things that can go wrong, which can lead to sterility. So, here are seven medical reasons why Healthline says you might not be able to get pregnant:

What causes ovulation

An egg and sperm are required for human fertilization. If you don’t ovulate, you won’t be able to get pregnant. Anovulation is a common reason why women can’t get pregnant, and there are many things that can cause it.

Anovulation can be caused by many things, such as PCOS. Possible causes include being overweight or underweight, having a thyroid problem, having too much prolactin in the blood, or doing too much exercise.

Most women who have trouble ovulating also have periods that don’t come on time. On the other hand, having regular periods does not mean that you will ovulate. Even if you haven’t been trying for a year, go to your doctor if your cycles are erratic.

2. Endometriosis

This is a condition in which tissue that looks like endometrium grows in places other than the uterus. Research shows that more than half of women with endometriosis have trouble getting pregnant. Some of the signs of this disorder are pain in the pelvis, painful periods, and other symptoms. Even though not every woman with endometriosis will have symptoms, you should see a doctor if you’ve been trying to get pregnant for a year and haven’t been able to.

3. Blockage of the fallopian tube

Fallopian tubes that are blocked or broken often cause infertility because they stop sperm from getting to the egg. If you have had a pelvic infection, STD, or endometriosis in the past, your chances of having a blocked fallopian tube are higher.

In case you didn’t know, the fallopian tubes are the tubes that link your ovaries to your uterus. There is no direct link between the ovaries and the fallopian tubes. To get to the fallopian tubes, sperm must swim up through the cervix, the uterus, and the fallopian tubes.

When an egg is released from the ovaries, it is pulled into the fallopian tube by “hairs” that stick out of the tube. When the sperm and egg finally meet, it happens in the fallopian tube.

4. Not getting pregnant often

To get pregnant, you have to keep making love. If you don’t do intimate things often, you won’t be able to get pregnant. Findings show that some people try for up to 6 months before they get pregnant. It doesn’t just happen when you’re intimate with your partner. It might take a long time, but it shouldn’t take more than a year. If it does, you should have a doctor check your fertility.

5. Infertility Caused by Age:

The age of a woman makes a big difference in her ability to have children. This is because every woman is born with all of her eggs, and by the time she is 35, most of them must have died. So, by the time a woman is 35, the quality and number of her eggs may have dropped dramatically, making it harder to get pregnant. If your partner is over 40, it may be even harder.

