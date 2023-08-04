5 Best Signings In Saudi Pro League This Summer

Some of the best players in the world have joined Saudi Arabian clubs in this summer transfer window.

Karim Benzema can be considered the best signing in Saudi Pro League this summer. The frenchman has already established himself as one of the best strikers of all time. He has been in top form since his arrival to Al-Ittihad.

Sadio Mane is the most recent top player to move to Saudi Arabia. The Senegalese international signed for Al-Nassr after parting ways with Bayern Munich.

Mane can be considered as one of the best wingers in the world and his move to Saudi Arabia came as a shock to football world considering that he has only spent one season with Bayern Munich.

The former Liverpool winger was impressive in his first arrival to Bayern Munich but later dropped in form and struggled to get back to his best performance. He can be considered as the second best signing in Saudi Pro League this summer.

Riyad Mahrez can be considered as the third best signing in Saudi Pro League this summer. Al Ahli spent €35 million on signing Mahrez from Manchester City and it came as a huge blow to Pep Guardiola because he wants to continue working with the Algerian forward.

Al-Hilal spent €40 million on signing Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio. Lazio owners once turned down a huge bid worth over €90 million for Savic in recent years according to reports. Milinkovic-Savic can be considered as one of the best midfielders in the world right now, he’s the 4th best signing in Saudi Pro League this summer.

Al-Nassr spent €18 million on signing Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan. He’s the 5th best signing in Saudi Pro League this summer. Al-Nassr beat the likes of Barcelona and other top clubs to secure the signing of Marcelo Brozovic.

