5 APC Taraba Gubernatorial Aspirants Threaten To Boycott Scheduled Primary Poll

Five All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Aspirants for Taraba State, have described as illegal, the party’s primary election scheduled to hold on Friday.

The aggrieved gubernatorial aspirants are Sen Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, Sen Anthony Manzo, Hon Saleh Mamam, Chief David Sabo Kente and Hon Danladi Kifasi.

They have also vowed not to be part of the APC National Working Committee (NWC)’s activities over what they described as illegality and flagrant disregard for the rule of law.

At a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, the five APC candidates for governor revealed their positions.

Sen. Yusuf Abubakar, speaking on behalf of the group, claimed that they were compelled to organise the media interaction in order to inform the public about the current state of the Taraba APC and the efforts being made by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s national chairman, and others to demolish the APC in Taraba State.

This became necessary because, as we all know, the Supreme Court—the highest court in our nation—has been openly disobeying orders.

“To refresh our memory, the fight to get the APC Gubernatorial ticket began in 2022 with seven hopefuls who had each submitted an expression of interest and nomination form to the party.” The chairman of the committee, Mr. Lawrence Onochukwu, was brought to the Jalingo Police Headquarters for protection on the day of the primaries while all candidates and delegates had an unfinished meeting in the Shield Hotel.

“While there, Onochukwu held a news conference that he never authorised any primary and that elections would hold the following day after resolving all the issues, ” Sabo-Kente said. “On seeing social media photos of fake direct primary elections in some parts of the state.”

He claims that all the candidates, with the exception of Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha, awoke the following morning to find amateur recordings online and news reports stating that Bwacha had won the Taraba APC gubernatorial primary.

“An unreliable primary.

“Despite having internal controls in place within the party to control the issue, no effort was taken by the party to act morally, necessitating legal action against the party and the declared primary winner.

“The Legal action came to a conclusion at the Supreme Court, and we were vindicated that there had not, in fact, been a Taraba APC gubernatorial primary.

