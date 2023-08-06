48 Ministers: Tinubu Isn’t Doing What He Is Preaching To Nigerians – SAN, Ebun – Olu Adegboruwa

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Ebun – Olu Adegboruwa, has asserted that the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not doing what he is preaching to Nigerians.

SAN, Ebun – Olu Adegboruwa and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adegboruwa, who made this assertion recently in a report published by the Vanguard newspaper, while reacting to the decision of the president to nominate 48 ministers, noted that Tinubu had been asking Nigerians to embrace austerity while he himself is living in luxury, and increasing the cost of governance through his appointment decisions.

Adegboruwa, who visibly criticized the decision by the president to increase the number of ministers to 48, declared: “… The president has added to the number of ministers instead of reducing and we now have 48. So, what the president is doing is different from what he is preaching because, if he is asking us (Nigerians) to embrace austerity and he is increasing the cost of governance, and living in luxury, that cannot be a good message to the people.”

Image credit: Vanguard, Channels TV

