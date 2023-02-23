This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

48 hours Before the Presidential Election, Buhari Makes New Appointments.

The nomination of Emmanuel Ogbeche as head of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Chapter has been accepted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Malam Muhammad Bello, the FCT minister, said in a formal statement signed by Sani Abubakar, his senior special assistant for media and strategy, that Buhari also named other eminent politicians and technocrats to a number of Federal Capital Territory boards.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration’s board chairman and members have their appointments renewed by the president (FCTA).

Ogbeche was appointed to the newly constituted board of the Abuja Broadcasting Corporation, which also includes the managing director of the organization, the chairman of the NUJ, the Federal Capital Territory, Ayodele Samuel, Salamatu Bello Jibrin, Mr. Joshua Tokura, Comrade Adamu Muhammed, Hon. Aminu Danmaliki, Ibrahim Modibbo Hamman, and Bala Muhammad. Ibrahim Magaji and Yusuf Nuhu are additional.

The executive secretary of FCDA will act as the board secretary for the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) Board, which is presided over by the FCT minister.

Additional members include Hadiza Ladi Abdullahi, Alhaji Bala Mamman, Hussaini Mongono, Haruna Hamza, Solomon Ayuba Dagami, Solomon Adebayo Jemilehin, Omasan Magrete Agbajoh, and Hon. Lawrence Onuchuku.

The announcement reads: “Mal. Yahaya Ibrahim serves as chairman of the Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL) Board. Additional members include Salamatu B. Umar-Eluma, Alh. Yusuf Tsayyabu, Alh. Hassan Y. Gwagwa, Mamuda Lawal Musawa, Joash Ojo Amupitan, and A’isha Ismail Mukhtar. The group managing director (AICL) is also a member. Others include Kabiru Usman, Hon. Osita Opara, Pius Odioko Ovbije, and Kabir Muhammad Dankaura.

The Chairman of the Abuja Property Development Company (APDC) Board is Mohammed Idris. The Managing Director/CEO of APDC, a Representative of Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL), a Representative of the Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), a Representative of the FCDA, URP Dept., a Director Development Control, Hon. Yakubu Adamu, Shaban Ishaku Tete, and Pastor Illoh Samuel are the other members.

Dr. Engr. Bawuro Yahaya is the chairman of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) Board, and the director of the AEPB will be the secretary.

