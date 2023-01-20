4 yrs ago, I told you cannabis hair products could help keep your hair nurtured- Sowore replies Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yesterday, it was reported in the news that one of the presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, Yele Sowore, who also happens to be a popular activist, during an interview said that, if he becomes the president, he will legalize cannabis due to the economic benefits.

However, while Shehu Sani, who happens to be the former senator representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, was reacting to this on his official Twitter handle this afternoon, he urged Sowore not to legalize cannabis or marijuana because, it has negative effects on the youths.

He said, “Dear Brother Sowore, If you win, please do not legalise marijuana. Ganja wul destray our youth. We need no Rasta here.”

However, while Sowore was replying to this as well, he said, “Great Comrade @ShehuSani, four years ago I told you cannabis hair products could help keep your beautiful Afro nurtured but you won’t listen. Now, I heard your Afro is disappearing, we will miss it!”

