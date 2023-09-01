4 Years Ago, I Lived In A Very Small Room, But Today I Have A Whole 12 Bedroom Duplex _ BlessingCeo

Popular relationship therapist and mental health expert few hours ago in her official Facebook page video discloses that 4 years ago she lived in a very small room, but today she has a whole 12 bedroom duplex and a office.

BlessingCeo after she divorced her husband faced a lot of challenges and pains in life. She passed through a lot. She had to start from the scratch as a liability by then. She started building up herself bit by bit but today, she is one of the most controversial relationship expert in Africa.

She and her two boys are living so fine and happy. They go to expensive schools, live in a comfortable house, drive an expensive car. Indeed BlessingCeo is really good for giving young women the advice of being so industrious and not being liabilities.

