4 Ways Your Destiny Can Be Thwarted By The Enemies-Mike Bamiloye Reveals.

The Founder and the President of The Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye in his recent post on Facebook shared a message to the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “Jonathan Would Have Been The Best Deputy Of King David. They Have Sworn To Rule The Land Of Israel Together. But He Followed King Saul his father Whom God Had Rejected To The Battle God Did Not Approve. And He Died There Before His Time And His Destiny Wasted.

Speaking further he said ” On this note, there are 4 ways your destiny can be thwarted by the enemies.

1. By Wrong Association.

2. By Wrong Directions.

3. By Wrong Ambitions.

4. By wrong choices.

Speaking further he said “If the above is found in your life, you have allowed the enemy to hijack your destiny. And by implication, you are on your way to destruction. Proverbs 14:12-16 says “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, But the end thereof are the ways of death. Even in laughter the heart is sorrowful; And the end of that mirth is heaviness. The backslider in heart shall be filled with his own ways: And a good man shall be satisfied from himself.

WisdomwiseD (

)