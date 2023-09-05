4 policemen who assaulted woman in Rivers arrested

According to the Guardian, four officers from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have been apprehended after assaulting a woman in a widely circulated video that surfaced on social media on Friday, September 1.

The video depicts the woman vehemently confronting armed policemen on a roadside, accusing them of causing an injury to her sister, who was visibly hurt.

Although the woman’s identity remains undisclosed in the footage, her voice can be heard passionately conveying her frustration. “This is the Nigerian Police. Look at my sister’s mouth. Policemen inflicted a significant injury on her, and yet you’re here recording a video of me.

After inflicting the injury on my sister, did you find anything suspicious in her bag? Absolutely nothing.” In a statement released on Monday, the police announced the identification and subsequent detention of the officers involved.

Emphasizing their commitment to a just and thorough investigation, the police force extended a plea to the lady featured in the video to come forward and share her side of the story. This call for transparency aims to gather all perspectives and ensure a comprehensive understanding of the incident.

“Your input is of the utmost importance in allowing us to fully comprehend the situation. Your safety and well-being are our highest priorities,” the statement concluded.

