4-Month-Old Survive As 6 Die After Inhaling Generator Fume On Night They Moved Into New Apartment In Anambra

A couple, two children and two others has been confirmed dead by the Anambra State Police Command. It is believed that they died from suspected generator fumes in their residence at Nkwele Ezunaka, near Onitsha.

According to report by the Guardian paper, the deceased persons include a trader identified as Ifeanyi, his wife, two children, their mother-in-law, and an apprentice who was living with the family.

Miraculously, the newly born 4-month-old baby survived the sad incident. Guardian paper reported that late Ifeanyi organized a celebration among his family members after he moved into a new apartment with his family and decided to celebrate his wife for giving birth.

According to Guardian paper, during the celebration, power went off and as such, late Ifeanyi decided to on his generator. However, the generator appeared to be close to the apartment as fume penetrated into the house. Ifeanyi and his family did not turn off the generator before going to sleep.

In the morning, a man who was supposed to join them in the celebration but could not make it during the night came to say hello to the family. However, the man knocked but nobody answered despite the generator still on. The man called on people around who helped break into the house.

Four persons had already died, but two were still breathing and were rushed to the hospital where they later died. The 4-month-old baby was still alive and is responding to treatment at the hospital.

