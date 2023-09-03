4 keys That Determine How You Blossom In Life – Prophet Joshua Iginla Reveals

Prophet Joshua Iginla, the founder and senior pastor of the Champions Royal Assembly shared a message to the public a recent post on his official Facebook page. He revealed 4 keys that determine how you blossom in life. They are:

1. Become A Seed With Potential-

There are many useless seeds with destroyed potentials. You are a seed and you must preserve and express your potential for growth and fruitfulness. Every seed possesses the potential to become a tree.

2. Locate Your Environment-

According to him, your environment determines your endowment. You don’t blossom everywhere; there is an environment for you to blossom. When God created the fish, He gave it the environment of the sea, He created the lion, put it in the forest, created man and put man on earth. You must know your place, if you are not in your place, you will be replaced and displaced in your place. Your allocation to blossom is activated in your location. If you are everywhere, you will end nowhere in life and destiny.

3. Be Planted And Rooted-

He said that where you are planted determines how well your root will blossom. A tree doesn’t grow because it is picked from one place to another; it blossoms because it is well planted on a suitable soil. Show me where you are planted and I will tell you how well you will blossom. Some people just gallivant and perambulate aimlessly that is why they don’t blossom.

4. Carry The Presence Of God-

He said that the presence of God makes the difference that sets you up to blossom in life and destiny. Moses understood the blossoming effect of the presence of God upon a man that was why he said to God: “If Your Presence does not go with us, do not bring us up from here (Exodus 33:15).”

Finally, he prayed, “I prophesy, Divine keys are released to make you blossom in life and destiny. No more darkness and stagnation. In Jesus name.”

