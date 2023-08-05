4-3-3: Manchester City Strongest Lineup That Could Defeat Arsenal To Win The Community shield

Manchester City vs Arsenal

For the upcoming Community Shield final on Sunday, Manchester City plans to field a formidable team. They are set to clash with their rivals, Arsenal, at Wembley in this customary opening match for top-tier teams.

Historically, Guardiola has utilized this game to boost his team’s fitness before the start of the new Premier League season. It’s likely he’ll do the same this weekend. With no international tournaments this summer, he has had more time to prepare his team.

The city team resumed their training in mid-July, later than many other squads, and participated in three friendly matches during their Asia tour. They triumphed over Yokohama Marinos on July 23rd, scoring 5-3, and also secured a victory against Bayern Munich. City, however, faced a defeat in their final tour match, losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid in Seoul.

Unlike most Premier League teams, which usually have more, City only played three friendlies – two less than Arsenal, for example. Guardiola plans to utilize this Sunday’s match to help his team shape up before their crucial match with Burnley in the coming week’s league.

All field players took part in the three overseas matches, except for Kevin De Bruyne, City’s number 17, who’s still on the mend from a hamstring injury he picked up at the Champions League final. However, he’s back in training and might possibly see some game time at Wembley.

Nathan Ake is the sole player with an injury concern. He was sidelined due to an injury during the Bayern match which made him miss the game against Atletico.

Manchester City fell to Leicester City and Liverpool in the last two rounds of the community shield title.

In 2015, Arsenal, guided by Arsene Wenger, decisively beat Manuel Pellegrini’s Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield. However, in recent matches with the reigning European champions, Arsenal, now under the leadership of Arteta, has experienced a losing streak of eight matches since the 2019-20 FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley. This is a fact well-known to Arsenal fans.

