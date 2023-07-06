4-3-3 Lineup Pochettino Could Deploy Next Season To Get The Best Out Of His Players

Just like other teams in Europe, Chelsea Football Club are also in the transfer window to sign their top transfer targets, as they aim to strengthen the squad ahead of the 2023/24 season. The Blues have been very busy this summer, especially with sales. They have sold more than five players, with Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, and Kai Havertz just a few of the players sold. Although fans are not happy about how they sell to direct rivals, but the Blues hierarchies just need to balance their check book to avoid financial breaches.

Chelsea spent a lot of money last summer after signing the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Fofana, Madueke, Mudryk and so on. These players cost not less than £300M combined and fans should not expect free spending this summer despite selling. Chelsea have only brought in Nicholas Jackson from Villarreal this summer, with Nkunku a product of last summer’s spending.

However, Mauricio Pochettino has a record of bringing the best out of hardworking players. Chelsea stars just need to be hardworking and will see themselves contesting for important trophies next season. Many fans may argue that Chelsea’s midfield is weak to achieve success, but the club is working behind the scene to secure the services of Ecuador’s Moises Caicedo.

So with his signing, Chelsea is assured of a perfect replacement for N’golo Kante, who joined Saudi Arabia Pro League this summer. Caicedo is a modern central defensive midfielder with all the ability to succeed at Stamford Bridge. Apart from his strength and ability to read games, he’s also versatile and can play as a right back. With him in the team, Enzo Fernandez will have the freedom to express himself on the pitch.

moshemosheifeanyi (

)