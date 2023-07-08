4-1-2-3: Man United’s Strongest Lineup that Could Defeat Leeds United in Pre-Season

As Manchester United gear up for their preseason match against Leeds United on July 12th, fans anticipate the potential lineup that manager Erik ten Hag could deploy.

With the some senior players returning to preseason preparations, including new signing Mason Mount, below is how United could lineup against their their rivals;

In goal, Dean Henderson, who has been linked with a move away, is expected to be given the opportunity to prove himself under the watchful eye of ten Hag.

With limited options available, the central defensive partnership of Raphael Varane alongside the versatile Lisandro Martinez could start. Meanwhile, Brandon Williams and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are likely to take up their positions on the left and right sides of defense, respectively.

The midfield could be setup with Brazil international, Fred in a deep-lying position while Donny Van de Beek and Mason Mount combine in an advanced role in a new look midfield for the Manchester based outfit.

On the wings, the dynamic duo of Amad and Jadon Sancho could provide the creative spark and width for Manchester United. Amad’s flair and agility, coupled with Sancho’s blistering pace and skill, can pose a significant threat to the Leeds defense. Leading the line, Anthony Martial will be eager to rediscover his scoring touch and provide a focal point in the attack.

Charlesayor (

)