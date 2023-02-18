39-Year-Old Chief Of Staff To Kogi Gov, Joins Governorship Race, Gets N50m Nomination Form

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

39-year-old Pharmacist Abdulkareem Asuku, the Chief of Staff (CoS) to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, has joined the grace in contesting do governor of the state by purchasing nomination form of N50m

He made his intention known to his supporters when he led hundreds of his supporters to the National Secretariat of the party last night in Abuja to pick up the N50m nomination and expression forms.

He said he is presenting himself to serve and consolidate the numerous achievements of his boss.

He noted that youths are in charge today in Nigeria and that is why people like him can come and pick a form to contest do governorship at the age of 39.

According to punchng.com, the CoS said it is not politics of ethnicity and religious affiliation, it is about who can bring development.

He served as the Chief of Start of this administration and many has referred to the position as the engine room of this administration. He believes that it is better to elect a man who is part of the God-fearing administration of Yahaya Bello.

It is an open contest and in democracy, where everybody has the right to contest.

There is nothing like a tribe or no tribe as democracy is a game of number.

The youths have 75 per cent of the voters registered as stated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). If democracy is a game of numbers, the people will choose at the right time, he added.

