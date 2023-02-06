NEWS

38 Exco Members Sack APC Taraba Party Chairman Few Weeks To 2023 Elections

On Saturday, the Taraba state All Progressive Congress (APC) executive removed Hon. Ibrahim El-Sudi from his position as the party’s state chairman.

According to Hon. Dauda Ayuba Dakinjo, the APC party’s zonal chairman for the south, the state party chairman reportedly continued to fan the flames of hostility and division to the detriment of the party’s advancement in the state.

El-Sudi, according to Dakinjo, has been the party’s chairman since he took over control and is responsible for all decisions. He emphasized that before making any haughty decisions, he always contacts a handful of his henchmen, who subsequently carry them out.

The APC stalwart asserted that the choice led to discontent and conflict in the Taraba state unit of the party. He displays an attitude of disrespect for the APC, dissatisfaction, and useless legal action.

The Taraba state APC Exco stated that it had “today agreed to disassociate our good selves with the unconstitutional tactics of removing an elected officer of the Party” in reference to the chairman.

According to Dakinjo, the APC Constitution’s Article 21(d)(vi) gave them the right to fire the Chairman. He claimed that he was released of his responsibilities as the chairman of the Taraba State APC by acting under the authority accorded to him by Article 21(d)(vi) of the APC Constitution.

