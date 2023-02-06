This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

38 Exco Members Pass A Vote Of No-Confidence On The Taraba APC Chair El-Suldi

Thirty-eight members of the executive committee of the Taraba State branch of the All Progressive Congress (APC) passed vote of no confidence in the Chairman, Ibrahim El-Suldi, and will remove him from office.

The 38 distressed members of the Executive Committee said Article 21(d)(vi) of the APC Constitution gave them the power to remove the Chairman.

In a statement, they accused El-Suldi of failing to fulfill his responsibilities, being negligent and dereliction in his duties, and committing misconduct.

“The Chairman has neglected his duties and the legitimate policies of the party. Contrary to the directive of the National Secretariat that an indirect primary election should be applied, the chairman informed the Independent National Election Commission that the party had chosen the direct primary election method.” the statement said.

“It causes problems within the party, leading to many disputes. This is contrary to Section 21(a)(iii) of the APC Constitution. El-Suldi was frequently absent from his office in the state, having moved to and established a permanent base in Abuja, where he resigned due to failure to perform, refusal or negligence in carrying out his duties and functions.”

“El-Sudi failed, refused or omitted to convene SEC meetings without any justification. Party officials have been marginalized.”

Excos said the party should strategize and plan how to win the next election at this crucial election time, adding that the importance of SEC meeting cannot be overemphasized. .

According to them, “El-Sudi by his behavior undermined our collective efforts to win the upcoming election.”

