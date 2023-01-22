303 Suspected Irregular Migrants Are Taken Into NIS Custody In Akwa Ibom.

The Comptroller of the Immigration Service, Akwa Ibom State Command, Mrs. Francisca Dakat, who made this known on Saturday while briefing newsmen after the mop up exercise, said 285 of the number apprehended were adults and 18 were minors. They made the announcement over the weekend that it has apprehended no fewer than 303 suspected irregular migrants in the city of Uyo. It was conducted there .

She clarified that the operation was in accordance with their directive that non-Nigerians should not participate in the general elections in February and March .

She mentioned that prior to it, they had held a workshop to educate all residents of the state about the dangers of participating in the upcoming nation vote, either directly or indirectly.

In her words: The cleanup that was carried out in the city of Uyo will continue and be extended to all 31 Local Government Areas .

Content created and supplied by: Amandababy (via 50minds

News )

#Suspected #Irregular #Migrants #NIS #Custody #Akwa #Ibom303 Suspected Irregular Migrants Are Taken Into NIS Custody In Akwa Ibom. Publish on 2023-01-22 08:21:27