30 Years Ago, Abiola Was Robbed & Lost It, Tinubu Will Not Be Robbed And He Will Not Lose It – FFK

The Director of New Media sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has shared his views concerning the forthcoming presidential election.

Femi Fani-Kayode, in a lengthy post on Facebook stated that no matter how thick the conspiracy against the All Progressives Congress, they shall stand firm and keep the flag flying.

He added; “30 years ago Abiola was robbed and lost it. 30 years later and in two weeks’ time, despite the callousness and desperation and plots and plans of our enemies, history will NOT repeat itself, Tinubu will NOT be robbed and he will NOT lose it.”

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

The recent post by Femi Fani-Kayode on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers.

Source – Femi Fani-Kayode Verified Facebook Page

