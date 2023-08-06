3 Ways To Recognize The Problem You Are Created To Solve?-Pastor David Ibiyeomie Reveals.

The General Overseer of Salvation Ministries Pastor David Ibiyeomie on a live-streamed video Shared a message with the public.

While speaking on Part A message on the Sunday Worship service, the cleric reportedly stated that “What is required to command attention and attraction? It is Problem-solving. If you want to command attention you must solve problems. We are created to solve problems, you are a solution to a specific problem on the earth. Everything created by God is a solution to a problem, the eyes see, the ears hear, the mind thinks and the mouth speaks.

Speaking further he said “Mothers solve emotional problems, doctors solve health problems, lawyers solve legal problems, Ministers of the Gospel solve spiritual problems, mechanics solve car problems. So the problem you solve is what determines how many will know you. When you discover what you are created for and solve problems with it, you will be announced to your world without sweat. So problems are opportunities to be announced.

Speaking further he said “How Do You Recognize The Problem You Are Created To Solve?

1. What you are passionate about: Anything you are passionate about is a problem God has created you to solve. In John 2:17, Jesus was talking with a woman at the well of Jacob and they came to Him and said: ‘Master, have you any need’? He said: ‘No, I just love what I’m doing, I am passionate talking about the Gospel. That was the problem He (Jesus) was created to solve. When you see anything you love, that’s what you are created to solve.

2. A dominant gift in you: There is something inside you that you do with ease, that’s the problem you are created to solve.

3. A problem that infuriates you: Something that grieves your heart continually. Have you stayed like this, you hate people to be molested? You are created to solve such problem.

Speaking lastly, he said “Millions of problems exist everywhere on the earth, solving them is what will bring attention and attraction!

