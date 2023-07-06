3 Ways Mason Mount Could Fit Into Erik Hag’s Line-Up As Man Utd Confirms £55m Transfer From Chelsea

In a significant transfer deal worth £55 million, Mason Mount has finalized his move to Manchester United.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder will don the iconic No. 7 shirt, previously worn by legendary players like George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, David Beckham, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

With United still rumoured to be interested in acquiring Harry Kane from Tottenham to bolster their attacking prowess, fans are left speculating about Mount’s role within the team.

Mount’s versatility, which he has demonstrated both at club level and for his country, makes him an enticing option for United. It offers several possibilities for his position on the field.

One option is deploying him in a midfield trio alongside Brazilian Casemiro and Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes. This combination could be the envy of most Premier League clubs, presenting an exciting prospect for the fans, particularly if they can secure Kane’s signature to lead the line.

Another potential role for Mount is playing as a No. 10, positioned just behind the main striker. This position would allow him to provide creative ammunition for players like Kane or Marcus Rashford.

Erik Hag may also choose to utilize Mount in the forward role or as a winger, with Rashford assuming the main striker role and Mount and Antony flanking him on either side.

Mount’s versatility and proven abilities make him a valuable asset, offering multiple options for Erik Hag to explore as he aims to guide United to success next season.

Presently, Manchester United is actively seeking a new goalkeeper, as Dean Henderson’s future remains uncertain while David de Gea’s contract has expired.

