3 Ways Man Utd Could Lineup In 2023/2024 Season

Manchester United could lineup in three different ways in 2023/2024 season. The Red devils have signed some top players to their squad this summer as they prepare ahead of next season competitions. Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund and Onana all joined the Red devils in this summer transfer window. Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is also hot on the list of United’s transfer targets this summer.

4-4-2 Formation

Marcus Rashford may form an attacking partnership with Hojlund while Jadon Sancho may form a midfield partnership with Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and Antony. Luke Shaw may form a defensive partnership with Lisandro Martinez, Varane and Dalot while Onana is the Goalkeeper.

3-4-3 Formation

Jadon Sancho may play alongside Marcus Rashford and Antony while Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka may play as wing-backs. Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes may form a midfield partnership while Lisandro Martinez, Lindelof and Varane are the back-three, Onana is the Goalkeeper.

4-3-3 Formation

Marcus Rashford may form an attacking trio with Rasmus Hojlund and Antony while Mason Mount may play alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro. Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Varane and Dalot are the back-four while Onana is the Goalkeeper.

