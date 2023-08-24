3 strikers Chelsea should target in summer 2023

Chelsea Football Club, known for its relentless pursuit of excellence, is no stranger to bolstering its squad with top-tier talent. As the summer transfer window beckons, the Blues have a chance to further fortify their attacking options. Among the plethora of striking talents available, three stand out as potential targets who could enhance Chelsea’s firepower and contribute to their future successes.

3. Randal Kolo Muani:

Randal Kolo Muani has been making waves in German football with his impressive performances. A versatile striker who can operate both as a central forward and on the flanks, Muani’s speed, dribbling ability, and knack for finding the net make him a promising prospect. His adaptability suits Chelsea’s fluid attacking style under manager Mauricio Pochettino. At just 24 years old, Muani offers youth and potential, aligning with Chelsea’s vision for building a sustainable squad for the future.

2. Dusan Vlahovic,

Dusan Vlahovic’s rise to prominence in Serie A with Juventus has caught the attention of top clubs across Europe, and Chelsea is no exception. The 23-year-old Serbian forward boasts an imposing physical presence, aerial prowess, and clinical finishing ability. Vlahovic’s natural goal-scoring instinct and ability to hold up play could provide Chelsea with an alternative attacking focal point. His integration could add a layer of depth to Chelsea’s attacking options, creating tactical flexibility for different matchups.

1. Victor Osimhen,

At the top of Chelsea’s potential summer wish list is Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting prospects during his time at Napoli. Osimhen combines strength, pace, and clinical finishing, making him a lethal force in the final third. His ability to link up plays, create opportunities, and excel in different attacking roles aligns seamlessly with Chelsea’s fluid attacking philosophy. At 24 years old, Osimhen’s experience and potential could see him thrive in the Premier League.

Imjohn (

)