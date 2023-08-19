3 States The Federal Govt should partner with to improve our economy- Primate Ayodele Reveals

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder and leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, expressed his opinion on the cost of Cement in Nigeria through a recent post on his TikTok page.

While the cleric reportedly stated that “I still want to call on the federal government of Nigeria to partner with Zamfara, Taraba, Borno, and with other states that are endowed with natural resources. If they can partner with the aforementioned state, they will not only rely on petroleum.

Speaking further he said “The fact remains that potassium, Tin and other natural resources will go a long way to contribute to the economy of our nation Nigeria. Only if the government can look into this.

This is the divine message recorded in 2 Chronicles 20:20: “Early in the morning, they set out for the wilderness of Tekoa. As they were leaving, Jehoshaphat stood up and addressed the people of Judah and Jerusalem, saying: Listen to me, believe in the LORD your God, and you will be secure. Trust in his prophets, and you will succeed.”

During his speech, the clergyman expressed his desire for the Nigerian federal government to collaborate with states like Zamfara, Taraba, and Borno, which possess abundant natural resources. He emphasized that such partnerships would allow these states to diversify their reliance on petroleum and tap into resources like potassium and tin, which could significantly contribute to the nation’s economy. The clergyman urged the government to consider exploring these opportunities.

