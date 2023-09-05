Cristiano Ronaldo, often hailed as one of the greatest footballers of all time, has etched his name in the annals of the sport’s history with several remarkable records. While records are meant to be broken, some of Ronaldo’s achievements seem almost insurmountable. Here are 3 records created by Ronaldo that may never be broken:

Most UEFA Champions League Goals:

Ronaldo holds the record for the most goals in the history of the UEFA Champions League. With an astounding 140 goals, he has consistently demonstrated his scoring prowess on the biggest stage in club football. The combination of skill, determination, and longevity required to surpass this record is formidable.

Most International Goals:

Ronaldo’s exploits for the Portuguese national team are legendary. He’s the all-time leading goal scorer for Portugal, with over 123 goals to his name. Breaking this record would demand an extraordinary international career and longevity comparable to Ronaldo’s.

Most Goals in UEFA European Championship:

Ronaldo became the all-time top scorer in the UEFA European Championship in 2021, surpassing Michel Platini’s record. With his determination to excel on the international stage, this record might remain untouched for years to come.

These records showcase Cristiano Ronaldo’s exceptional skill, work ethic, and consistency throughout his illustrious career. While football continually evolves, these feats may stand the test of time, solidifying Ronaldo’s legacy as one of the greatest footballers ever to grace the pitch.

