3 Real Madrid players who need to improve their game despite a 2-0 victory at Athletic Club.

Real Madrid’s triumphant 2-0 victory over Athletic Club was undoubtedly a positive start to their campaign. However, as with any match, there are areas that require attention and players who are seeking improvements to elevate their performances further. Let’s delve into the performances of Vinicius Junior, Fran Garcia, and Federico Valverde and explore how they can contribute more effectively to the team’s success.

1. Vinicius Junior:

Vinicius Junior possesses immense talent and has showcased glimpses of brilliance on numerous occasions. However, one aspect that the young Brazilian forward needs to address is his consistency. In the match against Athletic Club, while he exhibited his trademark flair and dribbling abilities, there were moments when his decision-making in the final third could have been better. Improving his end product, whether it be through accurate crosses, shots, or final passes, would make him a more potent attacking threat. Vinicius has the potential to be a game-changer, and honing his consistency will elevate his contributions to the team’s success.

2. Fran Garcia

Fran Garcia, a promising young full-back, displayed energy and enthusiasm in the victory over Athletic Club. However, there were instances when his defensive awareness and positioning were tested. As a defender, maintaining solid defensive positioning and tracking the opposition’s runs are crucial aspects of the game. Fran Garcia needs to focus on refining his defensive skills to ensure that he can both contribute to attacks and maintain defensive solidity. Working on his decision-making in terms of when to advance and when to hold his position will contribute to a more well-rounded performance.

3. Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde, a versatile midfielder with immense potential, had a decent outing against Athletic Club. However, there is room for improvement in terms of his influence in the midfield. Valverde possesses excellent box-to-box attributes and can contribute both defensively and offensively. In the match, he showcased his work rate and energy, but enhancing his ability to dictate the tempo of the game and create scoring opportunities from midfield will further elevate his impact. Valverde’s ability to control the midfield and make incisive passes will add an extra dimension to Real Madrid’s gameplay.

