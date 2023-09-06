NEWS

3 Prayer Points You Should Pray Against The Spirit Of Danger-Fr. Mbaka Reveals.

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka in a recent post on his church’s Facebook page shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “Below are 3 Prayer Points You Should Pray Against The Spirit Of Danger.

1. Mighty God, we find refuge in the promises of Psalm 91:5-7, knowing that you are our shield and protector. We rebuke the spirit of danger that lurks in the shadows.

2. Cover us, O’ Lord with your wings of safety. Guard us from harm, both seen and unseen. In moments of uncertainty and fear, may your presence bring peace and assurance. Let your angels encamp around us keeping danger at bay.

3. We trust in your mighty protection, knowing that I’m you, we are secure. We pray for divine safety and deliverance through the name of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

If you believe this prophetic prayer points shout a big amen.

