3 Positions Chelsea Should Strengthen This Summer Challenge For Top Four Next Season

Chelsea football club has been very busy in the transfer market since the window opened. The Blues oversaw an exodus of transfers, which led to over five players departing the London club. Since those players were sold, Chelsea have only signed two first team players in the names of Nicholas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku. The squad currently lacks quality, especially in midfield.

Signing additional players would enhance squad depth, providing more options for the manager in terms of team selection and tactics.

This becomes crucial over the course of a demanding season, especially if injuries or suspensions occur. Having a deep squad ensures there are good and quality replacements available for every position, reducing the risk of injuries or fatigue in the squad.

Chelsea should strengthen and sign more players to increase competition for places within the team, which will foster a healthy environment and push players to perform at their best. When players know that their positions are not guaranteed, they tend to work harder in training and matches, which ultimately raises the overall quality of the squad.

Having known these, here are three positions they should look at strengthening to return to Champions League Football by securing a place in the top four.

Midfield.

The midfield area should be Chelsea’s priority this summer. They sold the likes of N’golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Loftus Cheek, and Mason Mount, leaving only Enzo Fernandez and Chukwuemeka as the only first team midfielders in the squad. Reports have it that they are currently working on bringing Moises Caicedo to the team, but they need not less than two midfielders to ensure good competition and healthy squad depth.

Right back role.

Recce James is currently the only remaining Chelsea full-back following the mutual termination of Azpilicueta’s contract. The Blues need to sign James’ cover or promote an academy to rotate throughout the season with James.

Centre forward.

Romelu Lukaku looks unlikely to return to Chelsea after a season loan in Inter Milan. Both clubs are negotiating a way to make his move permanent, with Lukaku reluctant to return to London. Nicholas Jackson is the only available center forward after Kai Havertz moved to Arsenal. Chelsea should endeavor to sign another centre forward to provide cover in case of injury.

