3 Players That Have Won The Ballon d’ Or At Manchester United

Three exceptional players have left an indelible mark on Manchester United by clinching the prestigious Ballon d’Or award during their illustrious careers.

Sir Bobby Charlton (1966): A true legend of the game, Charlton led Manchester United to victory in the 1968 European Cup and claimed the Ballon d’Or in 1966. Renowned for his powerful shots and midfield prowess, Charlton’s vision and technique set him apart. He scored over 200 goals for the club and was a key figure in the “Busby Babes” era.

George Best (1968): Known for his dazzling dribbling skills and flair, George Best’s mesmerizing performances on the field earned him the Ballon d’Or in 1968. His time at United saw him win the league title and the European Cup. Best’s charisma and footballing artistry made him a global icon.

Cristiano Ronaldo (2008): A modern legend, Ronaldo’s incredible athleticism and goal-scoring ability propelled him to win the Ballon d’Or in 2008 during his spell at United. His six-year stint at the club yielded three Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph. His unforgettable performances continue to define an era at Old Trafford.

These three players not only raised the standard of Manchester United but also enriched the history of the beautiful game. Their Ballon d’Or wins stand as testaments to their extraordinary talent and the lasting impact they left on the club and football as a whole.

