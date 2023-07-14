3 players that could wear the No.10 jersey at Chelsea next season after Pulisic’s exit

Christian Pulisic has finally put an end to a disastrous four year stay at West London after he was once initially labelled the next “Eden Hazard”.

The Blues initially agreed to recruit the 24-year-old from Borussia Dortmund at the start of the year, but Pulisic was compelled to join Chelsea in the summer in order to escape financial obligations. Pulisic is a former captain of the USMNT.

The Brazilian international Willian, who joined Arsenal on a free transfer, vacated the No. 22 jersey upon the American’s arrival.

In the Bundesliga, Christian Pulisic was a delight to watch and a terror to play against. He instantly made waves in the Premier League but had a difficult time staying healthy in his first full season at Stamford Bridge.

At Chelsea, where he eventually attained a completely new level after inheriting Eden Hazard’s coveted No. 10 jersey, he eventually advanced to a whole new level.

In his second season at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic excelled, scoring Chelsea’s first Premier League goal since the departure of Eden Hazard in 2019. The American was a constant threat for opposing players on Chelsea’s left side thanks to his speed and superb technique.

The third year Pulisic spent in West London, however, took a different turn as the American lost his position as captain of the national team and played in just ten Premier League games for Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has already finalized a £22 million transfer to AC Milan and will reunite with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, a former colleague from Chelsea, at the San Siro this summer.

1. Mykhalio Mudryk

The 21-year-old Chelsea player now has the No. 15 jersey, but Pochettino expects him to be a key part of his strategy for the upcoming campaign.

With that in mind, let’s respectfully look at the three players who could wear the No. 10 jersey at Stamford Bridge the next season after Pulisic’s departure.

2. Christopher Nkunku

After leaving RB Leipzig for £65 million this summer, the Frenchman might take over Chelsea’s storied shirt number.

3. Raheem Sterling

Despite a dismal first season for Chelsea, the Englishman is still a contender.

Goldenguy (

)