3 Players Manchester United Should Use In Order To Improve The Team’s Performance

Manchester United, one of the best teams in Europe and in the Premier League, will want to be at the tip of the league table this season, and there are some players that Manchester United should use in order to improve the team’s performance.

Below are the three players Manchester United should use in order to improve the team’s performance:

1. Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood, the England international and Manchester United player, would be a great option in the striking position, and Mason Greenwood is a very good dribbler, which will be a great help to Manchester United.

2. Mason Mount

Mason Mount, the England international and Manchester United player, would be a very good option in the Midfield position, and he will be a very good option in the Midfield position. Mason Mount will help in the distribution of the ball in the Midfield position.

3. Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw, the England international and Manchester United player, would be a very good option in the defensive position and would help Manchester United provide assists for his team.

