3 Players Chelsea Should Stop Using If They Want To Perform Better In Upcoming Matches

Chelsea Football Club continues to face performance challenges this season, as evidenced by their disappointing showing in the English Premier League against Nottingham Forest yesterday. The root cause of their lackluster performances appears to be the consistent underperformance of certain individual players. To improve their upcoming matches, Chelsea should consider benching these three players.

1. Moises Caicedo

There’s no denying that this signing seems to be a mistake at the moment; the young midfielder hasn’t justified his high price tag. It might be best to bench him until he improves. Caicedo had a tough time in midfield yesterday, and his confusion with Conor Gallagher resulted in Nottingham Forest scoring a goal in the match, contributing to another defeat this season.

2. Ben Chilwell

The English defender has struggled to make an impact on the left side for Chelsea this season, finding it challenging to generate opportunities in their recent defeat to Nottingham Forest. His pace has notably declined, making it clear that he can’t perform at his best in the fast-paced English Premier League. Instead of playing him out wide, it might be wise to relegate the former Leicester City player to the bench and utilize him in a role more suited for wingers.

3. Thiago Silva

The Brazilian defender’s current performance has declined, making it necessary to relegate him to the bench to bolster the team’s defense in future matches. Thiago Silva’s age is catching up with him, and it’s evident that he shouldn’t be a consistent starter for Chelsea Football Club at this stage. Lately, his on-field display has been subpar. His performance against Nottingham Forest yesterday was particularly disappointing as he made an unnecessary move that allowed Anthony Elanga to score.

