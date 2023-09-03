3 Players Chelsea Should Stop Using If They Want To Perform Better In Upcoming Matches

Chelsea Football Club is grappling with ongoing performance issues this season, as highlighted by their disappointing outing in the English Premier League against Nottingham Forest recently. The primary reason behind their lackluster showings appears to be the persistent underperformance of specific players. To enhance their upcoming matches, Chelsea should contemplate sidelining these three individuals.

1. Moises Caicedo

It’s evident that the acquisition of Moises Caicedo has not lived up to expectations so far; the young midfielder has failed to justify his hefty price tag. It might be prudent to bench him until he demonstrates improvement. Caicedo encountered difficulties in midfield during the previous match, and his misunderstanding with Conor Gallagher led to Nottingham Forest scoring a goal, contributing to another loss this season.

2. Ben Chilwell

The English defender has encountered difficulties while attempting to make an impact on the left flank for Chelsea this season. He has struggled to create scoring opportunities, especially evident in their recent defeat against Nottingham Forest. Chilwell’s waning pace suggests that he cannot perform at his peak in the high-speed environment of the English Premier League. Instead of deploying him as a wide player, it may be wise to reassign the former Leicester City player to the bench and utilize him in a role better suited for wingers.

3. Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva’s current performances as a Brazilian defender have declined, necessitating a move to the bench to fortify the team’s defense in upcoming matches. It is apparent that his age is starting to catch up with him, and he should not be a consistent starter for Chelsea Football Club at this juncture. Recently, his on-field contributions have been below par. His display against Nottingham Forest in the last match was particularly disappointing, as an ill-timed action on his part allowed Anthony Elanga to score.

SportClub (

)