This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

3 Nollywood Actresses Running For The Post Of Deputy Governor This Year

In recent years, the participation of women in Nigerian politics has been relatively low. However, it seems that 2023 is set to be a year of change with more women stepping up to take on leadership roles and serve their country.

A number of female celebrities have announced their intention to run for various elective positions in the upcoming elections.

In this article, we will be highlighting three Nigerian female celebrities who have announced their candidacy for the position of Deputy Governor in 2023.

Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh is a well-known and respected figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry. The Nollywood actress has recently been nominated by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to run for the position of Deputy Governor in Rivers State. She is well known for her acting skills and philanthropic efforts. Tonto’s popularity and passion for serving her state may give her an edge in her campaign.

Carolyn Hutchings

Carolyn Hutchings is a big name in the Nigerian entertainment industry. The mother of three and reality TV star, recently announced her intention to run for the position of Deputy Governor in Akwa Ibom State under the African Action Congress (AAC). She is well-respected in the entertainment industry and has a large fan base. Her fame and desire to make a positive impact in her state may help her to gain the support of voters.

Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele is one of the most decorated actresses in Nigeria. The Nollywood star and entrepreneur recently announced her intention to enter politics and run for the position of Deputy Governor in Lagos State alongside a popular Nigerian businessman. Funke is well-known and respected in Nigeria for her acting skills and business acumen. Her fame and experience may help her to gain the support of voters and become a successful candidate.

Final Thoughts

It remains to be seen if Tonto Dikeh, Carolyn Hutchings, and Funke Akindele will be successful in their campaigns and if they will be elected as deputy governors.

However, their participation in the upcoming elections is an encouraging sign of increased representation of women in Nigerian politics. It’s great to see more women stepping up to take leadership roles and bringing their unique perspectives and experiences to the table.

Their desire to serve their states is admirable and we hope that they will be able to make a positive impact in their respective states if they are elected.

Content created and supplied by: SOG-SPORTS (via 50minds

News )

#Nollywood #Actresses #Running #Post #Deputy #Governor #Year3 Nollywood Actresses Running For The Post Of Deputy Governor This Year Publish on 2023-01-20 05:34:09