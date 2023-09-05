3 most anticipated UEFA Champions League group stage games in 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back, and football fans around the world are eagerly awaiting some thrilling group stage encounters. While every match in the Champions League is significant, some fixtures stand out due to historic rivalries, star-studded lineups, and the anticipation of watching Europe’s finest clubs compete. Here are the three most-awaited UEFA Champions League group stage games in 2023:

3. Napoli vs. Real Madrid (Group C)

Group C may seem one-sided with the presence of Napoli and Real Madrid, but it’s the battle between these two giants that has fans excited. Union Berlin and Braga, while competitive, are unlikely to pose a significant threat to the reigning Italian champions and the 14-time European champions. However, Napoli and Real Madrid will vie for the top spot in the group to secure a favourable draw in the round of 16. Expect an intense showdown between these two football powerhouses.

2. AC Milan vs. Paris Saint-Germain (Group F)

Group F is arguably the most evenly matched group, with all four teams capable of claiming the top two spots. However, the game that will hold immense importance is the clash at San Siro between AC Milan and PSG. Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United, the other two big clubs in the group, are no pushovers either. To avoid meeting a formidable title contender in the round of 16, both Milan and PSG will be eager to top their groups. This fixture promises high stakes and high-quality football.

1. Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich (Group H)

The clash between Manchester United and Bayern Munich is a fixture that sends shivers down the spine of football enthusiasts. These two European giants share a combined total of nine Champions League titles (Bayern with six, United with three) and have an unquenchable thirst for success in the competition. When they meet in the group stage, it’s more than just a game; it’s a showdown of historical proportions. The encounter between United and Bayern is a celebration of the rich heritage of both clubs and a treat for football fans worldwide.

