3 More Players Man United Should Sign After Agreeing A Deal To Sign Onana

Manchester United’s recent acquisition of Andre Onana has undoubtedly bolstered their squad in the goalkeeping department. The talented Cameroonian shot-stopper’s signing represents a step in the right direction for the Red Devils, who are looking to build on their success and compete at the highest level. As the transfer window continues, there are still areas that need strengthening. In this article, we explore three more players that Manchester United should consider signing to further enhance their squad.

Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United are desperate to sign a centre forward this summer, with Anthony Martial not the kind of player Ten Hag needs to take the Red Devils back to their former glory. With Tottenham Hotspur reluctant to sell Kane, Manchester United are currently keen on signing Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund.

Axel Disasi – Defender.

Should Harry Maguire leave the club this summer, Manchester United need an exceptional defender who will serve as backup for Lisandro and Varane. His composure on the ball and leadership qualities, would make him an ideal partner for Martinez at the heart of United’s defense. His pace, positioning, and reading of the game make him a formidable force against opposition attackers. The Monaco centre-back would be a nice addition to the squad.

Sofyan Amrabat – Defensive Midfielder

While Manchester United’s midfield options are currently good, the defensive midfield position remains an area that needs depth despite the presence of Casemiro. The Fiorentina and Morrocco midfielder, has been making waves with his performances in recent seasons. The 26-year-old possesses the attributes required of a top-class holding midfielder – strength, intelligence, excellent tackling, and an ability to initiate attacks from deep.

