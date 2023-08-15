3 Manchester United players who need to prove their worth in the 2023-24 campaign

The dawn of a new football season brings with it renewed hopes, aspirations, and expectations. For Manchester United, a club with a storied history and a passionate fan base, every campaign is an opportunity to write a new chapter in their legacy. As the 2023–24 season kicks off, there are three players in particular who find themselves under the spotlight, tasked with proving their worth to the club and its faithful supporters.

1. Rasmus Hojlund:

The signing of Rasmus Hojlund was met with excitement and anticipation among Manchester United fans. With a hefty price tag and the promise of adding firepower to the team’s attacking arsenal, the young Danish striker has a lot to live up to. However, the early stages of his United journey have been marred by injuries. This season presents a golden opportunity for Hojlund to showcase his potential, prove his worth as a clinical finisher, and establish himself as a key player in the squad.

2. Mason Mount:

Mason Mount has long been regarded as one of England’s brightest talents, both at the club and international levels. Yet his performances have often been characterised by flashes of brilliance rather than sustained excellence. As the new season unfolds, Mount faces the challenge of translating his potential into a consistent impact on the pitch. With a skill set that includes creativity, work rate, and an eye for goal, the midfielder has the tools to become a pivotal figure for Manchester United. This campaign is an opportunity for him to assert himself as a driving force in the team’s midfield engine.

3. Antony:

Antony’s arrival from Ajax was met with intrigue, as fans anticipated the infusion of Brazilian flair into Manchester United’s attacking ranks. The winger possesses pace, trickery, and the ability to unlock defences with his dribbling and creativity. However, his debut season in England had its share of ups and downs, leaving room for improvement. As he settles into the rhythm of the Premier League, Antony has the chance to showcase his electrifying talents on a consistent basis. The Red Devils’ faithful are eager to witness his growth and impact as he aims to become a crowd favourite.

