The West London based club Chelsea would be in action this afternoon when they face Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea reserve players, first team players and fringe players are already training ahead of their crucial league encounter against Nottingham Forest.

Most of the first team players were spotted at the Cobham training ground ahead of today’s league match at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea superstars which include Christopher Nkunku, Enzo Fernandez, Connor Gallagher, Romeo La, Robert Sanchez, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, Mykhalio Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Wesley Fofana, Mario Gusto, Carney Chukwuemeka, Marc Cucurella and Dan Petkovic were all pictured at the training ground.

Let’s take a look at 3 key players that were present at Chelsea’s training session;

1. THIAGO SILVA: The Brazilian and Chelsea center-back Thiago Silva who was not fit to feature during their recent cup encounter has resumed back to training ahead of their home match against Nottingham Forest.

2. LEVI COLWILL: The England and Chelsea center-back Levi Colwill who was subbed off during their 2 – 1 win over AFC Wimbledon was pictured at the training ground ahead of today’s EPL encounter.

3.NICOLAS JACKSON: The Senegalese and Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson who was only fit to make a substitute appearance during their cup victory over Wimbledon has recovered to full fitness ahead of today’s EPL match.

