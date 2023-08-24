3 Best Players as Lionel Messi guides Inter Miami to a comeback win to qualify for US Open Cup final

Inter Miami football club continued their impressive winning streak in all competitions, as they secured a comeback victory over Cincinnati football club in the semi final of the US Open Cup, to book their spot in the final of the competition.

Gerardo Martino led team have been exceptional for the past few months, and their excellent performance has helped them to win their last 8 games in all competitions.

Inter Miami football club won the Leagues Cup title few days ago, and they are on the verge of winning another one, following their penalty shootout victory over Cincinnati football club.

A brace from Leonardo Campana, and a goal from substitute Josef Martinez helped Inter Miami football club to secure a comeback draw, despite the fact that Luciano Acosta, Brandon Vazquez and Yuya Kubo scored for Cincinnati football club, but Inter Miami football club eventually won 5-4 penalty shootout.

The penalty shootout victory over Cincinnati football club has now taken Inter Miami football club to the final of the US Open Cup, and they will be playing against Houston Dynamo football club.

Here are the three best players in Inter Miami football club’s comeback victory over Cincinnati football club in the semi final of the US Open Cup;

Leonardo Campana

The Ecuador national team star was fantastic for Inter Miami football club against Cincinnati football club, as he scored a stunning brace in his team’s well deserved victory.

Lionel Andres Messi

The former Barcelona football club star was given the captain hand band by his coach, and he was able to perform brilliantly, as he provided two assists for Leonardo Campana, and he also scored his penalty kick during the shootout.

Josef Martinez

The Venezuela national team star was dropped to the bench by his coach, and he was able to make an instant impact after being introduced to the pitch in the second half, as he scored a classic goal in the extra time of the game.

