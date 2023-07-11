3 Best Players as Al Nassr secured a remarkable 2-0 victory in their 1st preseason friendly match

Al Nassr football club started their 2023/2024 preseason on a brighter note on Monday night, as they secured a remarkable 2-0 victory over Alverca football club of Portugal.

Al Nassr football club players resumed training few days ago ahead of the new season, and they decided to play their first preseason friendly match against Portugal club-side Alverca football club.

The two teams head coaches started some of their best players in the game, and many young players were also given playing time in order to showcase their talents, but the match eventually ended in favour of Al Nassr football club.

Al Nassr football club took the lead through Abdulfattah Adam in the 7th minute to end the first half 1-0.

Brazilian star Anderson Talisca doubled the lead in the 59th minute through a fine teamwork from Abdulrahman Ghareeb to end the match 2-0.

Al Nassr football club players were outstanding in the game, and they all played vital roles in their team’s hard-fought victory.

Here are the three best players in Al Nassr football club’s remarkable 2-0 victory over Alverca football club in their first preseason friendly match;

Anderson Talisca

The Brazilian star was given a starting role in his team’s attack, and he was able to score a classic goal for the club.

Abdulfattah Adam

The Saudi Arabia national team star started in his team’s attack alongside Anderson Talisca, and he also scored a goal in the game.

Nawaf Al Aqidi

The youngster started in his team’s goal post, and he was able to make some incredible saves in the entertaining encounter.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)