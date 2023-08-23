NEWS

3-4-3: Chelsea’s At Strongest Line-up That Could Bring Them Back To Winning Ways

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 28 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read

Chelsea’s hefty investment in the summer transfer window hasn’t translated to a promising start in the 23/24 Premier League season. With only one point from two matches, including a 3-1 loss to West Ham, their goal-scoring struggles persist. Despite new manager Pochettino’s efforts, Chelsea’s performance against West Ham revealed their inefficiency in converting chances.

However, a potential turnaround awaits as Chelsea faces newly-promoted Luton Town this week. Having beaten Luton in last year’s FA Cup, Chelsea is expected to secure a straightforward victory, despite lingering injury concerns. Pochettino’s central defender options are limited due to injuries to key players like Chalobah, Reece James, and Fofana. Summer signing Disasi and young talent Levi Colwill will likely feature alongside Thiago Silva.

While Moises Caicedo had a shaky debut, facing Luton offers him a chance to prove himself. Chukwuemeka’s standout performance amidst the West Ham loss might relegate Mudryk to a substitute role. Christopher Nkunku’s absence until November necessitates dependence on Nicolas Jackson.With Romelu Lukaku seeking an exit, Pochettino faces challenges in reshaping Chelsea’s strategy. A positive result against Luton could provide the boost needed to kickstart their season.

GEDupdates (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 28 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Life can become miserable even if you share same religion or tribe with the president—Obinna Nwosu

2 mins ago

EPL: Four options for Man United to solve their midfield woes

4 mins ago

America have 15 ministers- Daniel Bwala counters an APC Chieftain who said 45 ministers is not enough

14 mins ago

Transfer:Chelsea could hijack move for Mohammed Kudus;Arsenal interested in £100m Evan Ferguson move

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button