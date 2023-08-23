3-4-3: Chelsea’s At Strongest Line-up That Could Bring Them Back To Winning Ways

Chelsea’s hefty investment in the summer transfer window hasn’t translated to a promising start in the 23/24 Premier League season. With only one point from two matches, including a 3-1 loss to West Ham, their goal-scoring struggles persist. Despite new manager Pochettino’s efforts, Chelsea’s performance against West Ham revealed their inefficiency in converting chances.

However, a potential turnaround awaits as Chelsea faces newly-promoted Luton Town this week. Having beaten Luton in last year’s FA Cup, Chelsea is expected to secure a straightforward victory, despite lingering injury concerns. Pochettino’s central defender options are limited due to injuries to key players like Chalobah, Reece James, and Fofana. Summer signing Disasi and young talent Levi Colwill will likely feature alongside Thiago Silva.

While Moises Caicedo had a shaky debut, facing Luton offers him a chance to prove himself. Chukwuemeka’s standout performance amidst the West Ham loss might relegate Mudryk to a substitute role. Christopher Nkunku’s absence until November necessitates dependence on Nicolas Jackson.With Romelu Lukaku seeking an exit, Pochettino faces challenges in reshaping Chelsea’s strategy. A positive result against Luton could provide the boost needed to kickstart their season.

GEDupdates (

)