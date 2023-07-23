2T To Go Through The Elite’s, No Complaints, When It Was Devoted To The Poor It Was Bedlam–Sam Omatseye

Sam Omatseye, the chairman of the Nation newspaper editorial board and popular Nigerian novelist, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu was criticized when he wanted to give money directly to the poor, but when the decision was reversed, and now it is to pass through the elite’s complaints stopped. He stated in a post on his verified Twitter account that there were complaints about the accuracy of the register because the money was scheduled to go directly to the poor. According to him, many people are now afraid that Governors will give the money to their people instead of the poor.

Below is a screenshot of his tweet.

He said, “The FG announced about 2 trillion naira package, most of it to go through the elite: the governors. No complaints. But when a quarter of it was devoted to the poor, it was bedlam. They cried over the register. But few are angry that govs will corrupt it and give it to their own “people”.”

