25yrs after his death: Shehu Sani shares a photo of MKO Abiola & Nelson Mandela at Hilton Hotel, AbJ 1992

The One-time Nigerian Senator, activist and author identified as Shehu Sani has shared a picture of a Nigerian businessman, publisher, and politician identified as Chief MKO Abiola.

In a recent tweet, Shehu Sani disclosed that Chief MKO Abiola is the patriarch of Nigeria’s democracy. 25 years after his mysterious death. Rest in peace. This photo was shot at Hilton Hotel Abuja in 1992, by a Photographer called Asho, when Mandela visited the country during his tour after his release from prison. Abiola was here presenting a leather gift.

Chief MKO Abiola was an aristocrat of the Egba clan and the honorary supreme military commander of the Oyo Empire. Abiola campaigned for president in 1993, but the election results were nullified by then-military president Ibrahim Babangida due to claims of corruption and unfairness. Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) was bestowed upon Abiola.

However, when meeting a group of American officials in Abuja, including Thomas Pickering and Susan Rice, Abiola became unwell and died. Rice had served tea to Abiola just before his death and later spoke of the widespread assumption in Nigeria that she had poisoned him.

