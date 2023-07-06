25% Votes In FCT Not Needed To Become Nigeria President – Tinubu Witness Tells Court

The defence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, and the Independent National Electoral Commission have been heard by the presidential election petition court in Abuja.

This development follows the presentation of Opeyemi Bamidele, senator for Ekiti central and majority leader of the senate, as the only witness for the defence of the second and third respondents.

Bamidele admitted under cross-examination that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu received only 19% of the votes cast in the FCT, which was part of the case filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Cable reported the witness testified that a candidate does not need to score 25% of the FCT vote to be declared the winner of the presidential election.

According to the Cable, the five-member panel of the Presidential election petition court led by Haruna Tsammani ordered all respondents in the action to present their final brief of argument within ten days. On the other side, petitioners have seven days to prevent in their own.

